Market Mover: Mohawk Industries, (MHK) Drops at Midday June 16

Today Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is trading 8.01% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:10:55 est, was $116.00. Mohawk Industries, dropped $10.04 over the previous day’s close.

373,722 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Mohawk Industries, has moved YTD 31.16%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mohawk Industries, visit the company profile.

About Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

