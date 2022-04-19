Market Mover: Model N (MODN) Up at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MODN - Market Data & News Trade

Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) has climbed $0.65 (2.44%) and is currently sitting at $27.29, as of 12:07:01 est on April 19.

14,506 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 1.70% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 3.90% over the last 30 days.

Model N is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Model N Inc

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology.

