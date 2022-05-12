Market Mover: Mirum (MIRM) Rises at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MIRM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) climbed 3.64% Thursday.

As of 12:03:18 est, Mirum is currently sitting at $22.47 and has risen $0.79 per share.

Mirum has moved 16.54% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.05% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

