Market Mover: Minerals (MTX) Up at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Minerals Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MTX) is trading 5.48% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:07:13 est, was $65.79. Minerals has risen $3.425 in trading today.

52,188 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Minerals has moved YTD 14.43%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Minerals visit the company profile.

About Minerals Technologies, Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.6 billion in 2020.

To get more information on Minerals Technologies, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Minerals Technologies, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles