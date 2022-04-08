Market Mover: Mind C.T.I (MNDO) Loses at Midday April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNDO - Market Data & News Trade

Mind C.T.I Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDO) shares moved 3.13%, or $0.09 per share, as on 12:05:27 est today. Opening the day at $2.86, 53,409 shares of Mind C.T.I have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $2.86 and $2.75.

Already the company is up 0.88%.

Mind C.T.I expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mind C.T.I visit the company profile.

About Mind C.T.I Ltd

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers as well as unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises. The Company provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers worldwide.

To get more information on Mind C.T.I Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mind C.T.I Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles