Market Mover: Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Gains at Midday August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MBCN - Market Data & News Trade

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) shares are up 5.45%, or $1.42 per share, as on 11:48:25 est today. Since opening at $27.15, 6,501 shares of Middlefield Banc have traded hands and the stock has moved between $28.41 and $26.98.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 11.71%.

Middlefield Banc is set to release earnings on 2022-10-18.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Middlefield Banc visit the company profile.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

To get more information on Middlefield Banc Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Middlefield Banc Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles