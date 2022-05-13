Market Mover: Microchip, (MCHP) Rises at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCHP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) climbed 3.27% Friday.

As of 12:02:41 est, Microchip, sits at $67.33 and has moved $2.14 per share.

Microchip, has moved 0.06% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 24.58% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

