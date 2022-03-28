Market Mover: MGP Ingredients, (MGPI) Falls at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) is trading 3.37% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:03:16 est, was $83.28. MGP Ingredients, dropped $2.9 in trading today.

38,094 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, MGP Ingredients, has a YTD change of 1.55%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

