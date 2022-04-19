Market Mover: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Rises at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC - Class A (NYSE: MGP) climbed 1.39% Tuesday.

As of 12:06:59 est, MGM Growth Properties LLC sits at $40.71 and has moved $0.56 per share.

MGM Growth Properties LLC has moved 8.83% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.33% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About MGM Growth Properties LLC - Class A

MGM Growth Properties LLC is one of the leading real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States , MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH , Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY , as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018 , its destination resorts, the Park, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

