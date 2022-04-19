Market Mover: Mettler-Toledo, (MTD) Climbs at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTD - Market Data & News Trade

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD) has risen $22.1 (1.69%) and is currently sitting at $1327.99, as of 12:07:13 est on April 19.

23,981 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 3.22% over the last 5 days and shares fell 7.16% over the last 30 days.

Mettler-Toledo, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

