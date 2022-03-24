Market Mover: Mesa Air (MESA) Gains at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MESA - Market Data & News Trade

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares have risen 2.80%, or $0.12 per share, as on 12:05:19 est today. Since opening at $4.35, 126,958 shares of Mesa Air have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $4.46 and $4.26.

Already the company is down 23.39%.

Mesa Air expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Mesa Air Group Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of February 28th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 16 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

