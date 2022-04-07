Market Mover: Meritage Homes (MTH) Falls at Midday April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH) is trading 2.92% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:09:08 est, was $75.85. Meritage Homes dropped $2.28 so far today.

179,177 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Meritage Homes has a YTD change of 36.02%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Meritage Homes visit the company profile.

About Meritage Homes Corp.

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

To get more information on Meritage Homes Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Meritage Homes Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles