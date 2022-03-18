Market Mover: Mercurity Fintech (MFH) Drops at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFH - Market Data & News Trade

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: MFH) shares lost 4.51%, or $0.092 per share, as on 12:06:58 est today. After Opening the Day at $2.00, 39,104 shares of Mercurity Fintech have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $2.08 and $1.91.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 35.65%.

Mercurity Fintech expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR

Mercurity is a leading global real-time payment network. Mercurity uses blockchain technology to help individuals and businesses realize global instant cross-border remittances through banks or financial institutions. As the global value network keeps growing, joining the global instant payment network by becoming a Mercurity network node can make you participate and share the enormous value brought by the network effect.

