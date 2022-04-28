Market Mover: MeiraGTx (MGTX) Loses at Midday April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGTX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) are down 4.10% Thursday.

As of 12:05:04 est, MeiraGTx sits at $10.66 and dropped $0.46 per share.

MeiraGTx has moved 16.39% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 52.74% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About MeiraGTx Holdings plc

MeiraGTx is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

