Market Mover: Mckesson (MCK) Up at Midday May 11

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has gained $9.24 (2.80%) and sits at $338.80, as of 12:02:57 est on May 11.

440,481 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 7.15% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 1.22% over the last 30 days.

Mckesson anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Mckesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, its employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a 'Most Admired Company' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly.

