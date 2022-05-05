Market Mover: Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) Drops at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MEC - Market Data & News Trade

Mayville Engineering Company Inc (NYSE: MEC) shares are down 5.88%, or $0.53 per share, as on 12:05:28 est today. Since opening at $8.91, 33,808 shares of Mayville Engineering Company exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $8.97 and $8.49.

This year the company is down 39.50%.

Mayville Engineering Company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Mayville Engineering Company Inc

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. MEC has developed long-standing relationships with its blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence. Its one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products.

