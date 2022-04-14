Market Mover: Maxar (MAXR) Rises at Midday April 14

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) are up 1.09% Thursday.

As of 12:05:00 est, Maxar sits at $38.73 and has moved $0.42 per share.

Maxar has moved 21.78% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 30.11% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Maxar Technologies Inc

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. Maxar delivers disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate a changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Maxar's 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help customers create a better world.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

