Market Mover: Materialise Nv (MTLS) Loses at Midday June 3

Materialise Nv - ADR (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares are down 5.97%, or $0.9 per share, as on 12:09:56 est today. Since opening the day at $14.50, 130,349 shares of Materialise Nv have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $15.00 and $14.00.

Already this year the company is down 36.82%.

Materialise Nv expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

