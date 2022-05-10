Market Mover: Match - New (MTCH) Down at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTCH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Match Group Inc. - New (NASDAQ: MTCH) lost 2.69% Tuesday.

As of 12:05:59 est, Match - New sits at $69.06 and dropped $1.9 per share.

Match - New has moved 29.63% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 46.53% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Match Group Inc. - New

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

