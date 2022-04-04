Market Mover: MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Climbs at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCFT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) moved 2.65% Monday.

As of 12:06:27 est, MasterCraft Boat sits at $24.87 and has risen $0.64 so far today.

MasterCraft Boat has moved 9.09% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 14.58% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

