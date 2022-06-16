Market Mover: Mastercard (MA) Drops at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MA - Market Data & News Trade

Mastercard Incorporated - Class A (NYSE: MA) shares moved 5.12%, or $16.67 per share, as on 12:10:05 est today. Since opening the day at $315.97, 1,697,513 shares of Mastercard have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $316.45 and $308.07.

Already the company is down 9.20%.

Mastercard expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Mastercard Incorporated - Class A

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

