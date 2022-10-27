Market Mover: Marinemax, (HZO) Up at Midday October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HZO - Market Data & News Trade

Marinemax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has gained $4.82 (16.32%) and sits at $34.12, as of 11:58:44 est on October 27.

761,762 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 4.46% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 1.34% over the last 30 days.

Marinemax, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-10-27.

About Marinemax, Inc.

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.

