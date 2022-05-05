Market Mover: Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Loses at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE: MMI) moved 4.14% Thursday.

As of 12:10:09 est, Marcus & Millichap sits at $43.73 and has fallen $1.9 per share in trading so far.

Marcus & Millichap has moved 17.97% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.32% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Marcus & Millichap Inc

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus &Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors.

