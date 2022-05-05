Market Mover: Marcus (MCS) Down at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS) lost 3.66% Thursday.

As of 12:08:29 est, Marcus is currently sitting at $15.32 and dropped $0.58 per share.

Marcus has moved 7.97% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 11.37% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Marcus Corp.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

