Market Mover: Mannkind (MNKD) Up at Midday August 2

Shares of Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) are up 11.31% Tuesday.

As of 12:04:02 est, Mannkind sits at $4.00 and has moved $0.405 per share in trading so far.

Mannkind has moved 10.05% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 18.08% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Mannkind Corp

MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, its first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

