Market Mover: Manitex (MNTX) Falls at Midday April 7

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has lost $0.178 (2.37%) and is currently sitting at $7.32, as of 10:07:25 est on April 7.

6,484 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 1.76% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.60% over the last 30 days.

Manitex anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Manitex International Inc

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straightmast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Its products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of its customers and provide a competitive advantage. It has consistently added to its portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to its niche market strategy. Its brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger and Valla.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

