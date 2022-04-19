Market Mover: Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Gains at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSGS - Market Data & News Trade

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A (NYSE: MSGS) has gained $2.48 (1.42%) and sits at $176.68, as of 12:03:24 est on April 19.

17,929 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 2.03% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.99% over the last 30 days.

Madison Square Garden Sports anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Madison Square Garden Sports visit the company profile.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA.

To get more information on Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications