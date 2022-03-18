Market Mover: MACOM (MTSI) Up at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTSI - Market Data & News Trade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares moved 2.91%, or $1.725 per share, as on 12:07:29 est today. After Opening the Day at $59.08, 201,547 shares of MACOM have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $61.33 and $58.57.

Already the company is down 24.39%.

MACOM is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

