Market Mover: Lowe`s Cos., (LOW) Loses at Midday March 21

Lowe`s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has fallen $6.2 (2.63%) and is currently sitting at $229.33, as of 12:04:35 est on March 21.

1,677,118 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 6.06% over the last 5 days and shares gained 5.83% over the last 30 days.

Lowe`s Cos., is set to release earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Lowe`s Cos., Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts.

