Market Mover: Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Down at Midday May 9

Today Lordstown Motors Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ: RIDE) is trading 4.45% down.

The latest price, as of 12:13:19 est, was $1.85. Lordstown Motors dropped $0.085 over the previous day’s close.

7,190,162 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Lordstown Motors has a YTD change of 44.64%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Lordstown Motors Corp. - Class A

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size,all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market.

