Market Mover: LogicBio (LOGC) Climbs at Midday August 8

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares have risen 13.20%, or $0.0653 per share, as on 12:00:19 est today. Since opening the day at $0.50, 150,394 shares of LogicBio have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $0.59 and $0.49.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 78.58%.

LogicBio is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on LogicBio visit the company profile.

About LogicBio Therapeutics Inc

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy™ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA.

To get more information on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles