Market Mover: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Down at Midday April 21

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) shares lost 1.73%, or $7.84 per share, as on 12:08:36 est today. Since opening at $455.00, 892,879 shares of Lockheed Martin have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $455.95 and $445.66.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 28.58%.

Lockheed Martin is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Lockheed Martin Corp.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

