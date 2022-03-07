Market Mover: Lmp Automotive (LMPX) Loses at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMPX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lmp Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) lost 5.85% Monday.

As of 12:05:33 est, Lmp Automotive is currently sitting at $3.72 and dropped $0.23 so far today.

Lmp Automotive has moved 46.46% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 43.78% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lmp Automotive visit the company profile.

About Lmp Automotive Holdings Inc

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. is a growth company with a long-term plan to profitably consolidate and partner with automotive dealership groups in the United States. LMP Automotive offers a wide array of products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.

To get more information on Lmp Automotive Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lmp Automotive Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles