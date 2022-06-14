Market Mover: Lixiang Education (LXEH) Climbs at Midday June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LXEH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) is trading 18.46% up.

The latest price, as of 11:35:06 est, was $2.31. Lixiang Education has risen $0.36 over the previous day’s close.

1,812 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Lixiang Education has a YTD change of 80.38%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-09-21.

About Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - ADR

Lixiang Education Holding Co.,Ltd is one of the top ten private primary and secondary education service providers in Zhejiang Province. The Company is also one of the largest private primary and secondary education institutes in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province.

