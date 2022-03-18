Market Mover: LiqTech (LIQT) Down at Midday March 18

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares have fallen 2.41%, or $0.14 per share, as on 11:21:53 est today. After Opening the Day at $5.70, 12,706 shares of LiqTech have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $5.70 and $5.59.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 1.40%.

LiqTech expects its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

About LiqTech International Inc

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

