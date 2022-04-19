Market Mover: Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Climbs at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGF.A - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Class A (NYSE: LGF.A) rose 1.28% Tuesday.

As of 12:05:16 est, Lions Gate Entertainment sits at $15.04 and has moved $0.19 per share.

Lions Gate Entertainment has moved 6.54% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.76% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Class A

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide

