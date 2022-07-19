Market Mover: Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Gains at Midday July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIND - Market Data & News Trade

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) has risen $0.38 (5.29%) and sits at $7.53, as of 12:02:03 est on July 19.

103,575 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 9.23% over the last 5 days and shares lost 24.58% over the last 30 days.

Lindblad Expeditions is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel. Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

