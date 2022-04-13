Market Mover: Ligand, (LGND) Rises at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGND - Market Data & News Trade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ: LGND) shares are up 4.02%, or $4.23 per share, as on 12:04:08 est today. Since opening the day at $105.66, 17,622 shares of Ligand, have traded hands and the stock has traded between $109.73 and $105.66.

Already the company has moved YTD 31.88%.

Ligand, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ligand, visit the company profile.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

