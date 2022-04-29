Market Mover: Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Loses at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBRT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Liberty Energy Inc - Class A (NYSE: LBRT) is trading 6.12% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:43 est, was $16.50. Liberty Oilfield Services dropped $1.08 so far today.

6,286,285 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Liberty Oilfield Services has a YTD change of 82.06%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Liberty Energy Inc - Class A

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

