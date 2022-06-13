Market Mover: LGI Homes (LGIH) Falls at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGIH - Market Data & News Trade

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares have fallen 8.50%, or $7.81 per share, as on 12:02:31 est today. After Opening the Day at $88.40, 128,704 shares of LGI Homes have traded hands and the stock has moved between $89.60 and $83.64.

Already the company has moved YTD 40.51%.

LGI Homes is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About LGI Homes Inc

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes.

