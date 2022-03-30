Market Mover: Levi Strauss Cls A (LEVI) Loses at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEVI - Market Data & News Trade

Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A (NYSE: LEVI) shares are down 2.34%, or $0.5 per share, as on 12:06:47 est today. Since opening at $21.27, 408,201 shares of Levi Strauss Cls A exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $21.34 and $20.67.

Already this year the company is down 14.32%.

Levi Strauss Cls A is set to release earnings on 2022-04-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Levi Strauss Cls A visit the company profile.

About Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

To get more information on Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles