Market Mover: LendingClub (LC) Rises at Midday April 13

Today LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) is trading 2.22% up.

The latest price, as of 12:05:00 est, was $14.01. LendingClub has climbed $0.305 over the previous day’s close.

577,272 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, LendingClub has a YTD change of 43.26%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About LendingClub Corp

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

