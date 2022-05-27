Market Mover: Lemonade (LMND) Up at Midday May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMND - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) are up 9.10% Friday.

As of 12:02:05 est, Lemonade is currently sitting at $22.71 and has climbed $1.9 per share in trading so far.

Lemonade has moved 0.14% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 50.39% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Lemonade Inc

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

