Market Mover: Lear (LEA) Rises at Midday June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEA - Market Data & News Trade

Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) shares are up 5.49%, or $6.94 per share, as on 12:00:57 est today. Since opening the day at $128.68, 313,327 shares of Lear have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $134.32 and $128.40.

This year the company has moved YTD 30.19%.

Lear anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lear visit the company profile.

About Lear Corp.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500.

To get more information on Lear Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lear Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles