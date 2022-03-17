Market Mover: Lazard. (LAZ) Drops at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAZ - Market Data & News Trade

Lazard Ltd. - Class A (NYSE: LAZ) shares moved 2.42%, or $0.84 per share, as on 12:05:13 est today. Opening the day at $34.39, 435,834 shares of Lazard. have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $34.52 and $33.51.

Already the company has a YTD change of 19.42%.

Lazard. is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Lazard Ltd. - Class A

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

