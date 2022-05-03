Market Mover: Latham (SWIM) Drops at Midday May 3

Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) has lost $0.46 (3.62%) and is currently sitting at $12.28, as of 12:18:52 est on May 3.

172,824 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 1.68% over the last 5 days and shares lost 6.82% over the last 30 days.

Latham expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Latham Group Inc

Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities, Latham has sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States in 2020.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

