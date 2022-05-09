Market Mover: Lantheus (LNTH) Loses at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LNTH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) is trading 9.21% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:02 est, was $58.12. Lantheus has fallen $5.91 over the previous day’s close.

453,657 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Lantheus has a YTD change of 122.22%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Lantheus Holdings Inc

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

