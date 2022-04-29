Market Mover: Landos (LABP) Falls at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LABP - Market Data & News Trade

Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LABP) has fallen $0.03 (2.68%) and is currently sitting at $1.09, as of 11:59:16 est on April 29.

34,926 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 0.90% over the last 5 days and shares fell 37.78% over the last 30 days.

Landos anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Landos Biopharma Inc

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases that are the first to target new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma’s core expertise is in the development of therapeutic candidates targeting novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset BT-11 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted small molecule therapeutic candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, which targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

