Market Mover: Lam Research (LRCX) Climbs at Midday May 13

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) has climbed $31.75 (6.90%) and is currently sitting at $488.75, as of 12:02:17 est on May 13.

797,609 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 4.34% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.41% over the last 30 days.

Lam Research expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Lam Research Corp.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

