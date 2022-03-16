Market Mover: Laird Superfood (LSF) Rises at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSF - Market Data & News

Today Laird Superfood Inc (NYSE: LSF) is trading 3.32% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:04:12 est, was $3.06. Laird Superfood has moved $0.1 over the previous day’s close.

158,769 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Laird Superfood has moved YTD 76.92%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Laird Superfood Inc

Laird Superfood, Inc.creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

